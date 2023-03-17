Happy Friday, clowns!

I don’t know about you, but I’ve had a long and difficult week. I suppose I’ll always have that giant box of Franzia to numb the pain, which will undoubtedly give me a nasty hangover. I love replacing one of my problems with another. It’s just a key part of the human condition.

But don’t worry, everyone, I already have a solution for that hangover.

When people have a hangover, they frequently reach for things such as Gatorade in order to rehydrate themselves. They think they can atone for their last night’s decision making process via an electrolyte drink in a plastic bottle. If it were only that easy. (I think we should really just focus on building time machines that let us go back and slap the drinks out of our hands.)

Some hangover veterans skip the Gatorade and reach for something else altogether: Pedialyte.

This shit is for the pros.

Pedialyte is designed to replenish the electrolytes that you have lost for any fun reason, like diarrhea or yakking. You know it’s hardcore when it’s made by Abbot, the massive pharmaceutical company who only clearly has your best interest in mind as it sucks every single dollar it can from you, especially when you’re sick or dying.

This stuff is chock full of sugar, sodium, potassium, zinc, and chloride, which are all obviously delicious and have magical healing properties. So if you’ve ingested way too much Franzia spaghetti for dinner, you know what you should fix yourself for brunch the next morning.