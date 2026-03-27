Hi, clowns!

Boy, is it nice to be here again. My eye surgery went about as well as can be expected, though recovering continues to be a bit of a slog. It’s one of those things where we won’t be able to gauge its success for another month or so. But you know I came out feeling okay when I asked Davida if we could go get Taco Bell on the way home while still feeling the effects of IV-administered narcotics.

I’m back on my horseshit, so don’t forget to upgrade your subscriptions, since today’s is for paid subscribers. (And I have no idea how much this damn surgery is going to cost my ass, but Davida and I are both glad it is finally out of the way.)

This week’s edition of the newsletter involves a dish that combines the souls of milk, Jell-O, and Chinese-American fast food. And honestly, I do not have a crazy inspiration story other than that I thought these two words sounded funny next to each other. Sometimes two words just roll off the tongue perfectly together, like “balls” and “ass.” So I decided to delve deep into the balls and ass of this fusion cuisine dessert, one that I guarantee no one else has probably ever made.