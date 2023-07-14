Hi clowns!

Hope you good-lookin’ folks with fantastic taste in newsletters are having a great week. Mine’s been interesting, to say the least. And it continues to stay that way. The conversation around artificial intelligence has been stressing all of us out, and as a member of the Writer’s Guild of America (East), I’ve been watching all of this stuff closely. Modern times are weird.

I’ll be in real trouble if a robot figures out how to crack jokes about stuffing roasted chickens up its ass, or if one suddenly decides to shit out its own recipe for Hot and Sour Patch Kids soup.

So as a distraction, I decided to delve into an experiment that would immediately keep my mind off of robots for a while. I wanted to feel something other than stressed out.

That’s why I finally tackled an idea that Davida came up with some months back. She suggested I make a dish using only ingredients that had a physical effect on your body after you eat them. Think spicy, tingly, cooling—that sort of thing.

She said I could pile it all up in a sliced baguette, because then, “You can call it pain au pain. Get it?”

[Let that name sink in for a sec.]

And oh man, I could not have expected how this one was going to turn out.