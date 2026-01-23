Hi, clowns!

First of all — sorry about the unexpected break. I guess I needed the time off more than I knew, because looking back on all of last year, I was putting in an extraordinary amount of work into both a full-time job and two newsletters (this one, and my more normal Chicago food newsletter). I’m not into resolutions, but I think in 2026, I may need to be a little more forgiving to myself. Thank you all for being patient — and if you’re reading this, for not unsubscribing.

I also lost another old friend the same way I lost both my dad and my friend Travis, and so I think I needed some time to let my heart just sit for a while.

In any case, I’m hoping to get back on schedule, so hello and a belated Happy New Year to all of you! Hold onto your lunches, because today’s edition of Food is Stupid involves one of the wildest things I think I’ve ever tasted. And not in a good way.

Over the holidays, Davida and I went back to our favorite local Italian steakhouse in Chicago. On the specials menu were oysters Rockefeller, those oysters in the half-shell with creamed spinach and breadcrumbs baked on top. Davida had never had them, so we got an order (which she really enjoyed), and when we returned home, we wondered if we could mash oysters up with another dish following a similar two-word naming convention.

Davida stopped and said, “Wait. What about oysters jubilee?”

“Oh fuck,” I said. Then I looked at her and said, “Oh, fuck.”

If it wasn’t clear, Davida was referring to mashing up oysters with cherries jubilee, which is something I’d never actually eaten. It turns out cherries jubilee is just a fruit-based dessert, cooked in a sugary sauce, that’s eventually flambéed in front of you. We have had Bananas Foster (at that very same restaurant, in fact), which is spiritually related, and you know, lighting shit on fire inside your own home is always a good idea.

Time to jubilize some oysters.