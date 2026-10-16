Hi, clowns!

Just a heads up — I’m going to be resuming paid subscriptions for Food is Stupid starting today. That means the next edition will be for paid readers.

While I’m not at 100% yet, I have been more or less functional (the ringing in my ears is crazy, though), so I’ll continue to try and stay on my regular writing schedule. Thank you so much for being patient, and for all of your support through my rough patches.

This week, I’m tackling a national food trend that has been unstoppable for the past few years: Nashville hot chicken.

People have been going bonkers for this fire truck-red chicken lately. It’s fried chicken painted with an oil-based paste (only in America would we coat fried chicken in more oil) that’s got a spicy punch and a lot of flavor. But how could I turn this fad into something that would appeal to a larger global audience? Now, some of you long-time readers might remember that I once tried making a hot and Sour Patch Kids soup. On that particular day, I used an energy drink as one of the ingredients, and subsequently our place smelled like pee. This time, I wasn’t craving pee. I was craving redemption.

I would fuse this bunghole burner into the classic tangy and sour soup that we get with our Chinese takeout, to become a Nashville hot and sour soup. This culinary marriage between America and China could potentially ease complex geopolitical tensions as a side effect to my delicious meal. If this was the best soup ever created, world peace would be sure to follow, as everyone would be too busy eating soup to talk shit about each other. Obviously, if there was anyone who could bring about historic peace through food, it would be me, Dannis Ree. (Suck it, José Andrés!!!)

As challenging as a global peace-producing Chinese-Nashvillian recipe would be for me to invent, it turns out I already had a majority of the ingredients in our pantry.

The Nashville hot chicken oil mostly involved dry spices, all of which I already had on hand. Then the hot and sour soup portion required chicken broth, garlic, ginger, corn starch, vinegar, some eggs, and a few dry spices, but the most specific ingredient I wanted was wood ear mushrooms. I went to the store to get a bag, promptly forgot to buy them, and immediately had to go back. I made sure to wear a wig so I wouldn’t be recognized when the same cashier saw me back in line.

When I finally returned back home, I started by letting the wood ear mushrooms rehydrate in a bit of hot water.

As they sat, I made the Nashville hot chicken oil using a recipe I found online.

You can use whatever type of grease you like, like macho beef tallow, but the recipe I found called for butter. It also included paprika, cayenne, garlic and onion powder, as well as a pretty hefty dose of brown sugar. I let all those flavors mingle on the stove until the Nashville hot oil turned into a pasty sort of sludge.

Once the Nashville hot oil mixture had graced the kitchen with its pleasant aroma, I let it rest on the literal back burner of the stove and moved on to the soup.

I discovered that the wood ear mushrooms had taken on so much water that they almost started falling out the sides of the bowl.

I was a little afraid they would get even bigger and take over the apartment, but I bravely soldiered on.

Then I chopped up some ginger and garlic, and cubed up about a pound of tofu.

Afterwards, I had a bit leftover and Scorpion climbed up on the table and started eating it. Are cats even allowed to eat tofu? Is Scorpion secretly vegan?

I brought some chicken broth up to a simmer and started flavoring it with light and dark soy sauce.

Next came the flavoring agents like the ginger, garlic, chili flakes, and sesame oil.

Then I put in the chunky shit, which was the tofu, mushrooms, and bamboo shoots.

This time our other cat, Sub-Zero, was attracted to the bamboo shoots and attempted to eat those. I began to suspect that they weren’t cats after all, but tiny vegan people wearing cat costumes to freeload in our house. If so, it’s a good ruse.

My secret flavor weapon would be some bonafide Nashville hot chicken, straight from the Los Angeles-founded, private equity-owned chain, Dave’s Hot Chicken.

Man, this shit is crazy popular right now. Have you ever had Dave’s? I mean, it’s fine (if not wildly salty), but I still do not understand why everyone is so obsessed with these chicken tenders. 90% of a child’s diet consists of chicken tenders. Are you all just little babies?!

I brought home a few extra-hot tenders (and ate one), and while it was pretty spicy, the only reason I was crying is because I was watching My Girl for the second time in a row. That ending always gets me.

I chopped up the extra-hot tender and lowered it gently into the hot broth.

Sleep sweetly, Dave (’s Hot Chicken). I let that go for another five minutes, still ruminating over the ending to My Girl. Youth. So tragic.

Towards the end of the cooking process, I added a fair amount of rice wine vinegar, because that is where the “sour” in hot and sour soup comes from.

As soon as I did that, however, the soup changed color. It had been a beautiful shade of mahogany, and then it turned kind of a weird sewer brown. You can see the reaction starting in the photo above.

And in order to get that thicker consistency, I added a classic cornstarch slurry, which would give it a silky texture.

But what if that was secretly Elmer’s Glue in the picture? The world may never know.

For whatever reason I can’t whisk an egg with a fork to save my own life, so if I ever need to beat (off) a few eggs, I just shake them up in a small glass jar.

When you drizzle this mixture into hot broth, it scrambles the egg instantly, which gives you those little ribbons to hunt for with every spoonful.

My last layer of flavor was a handful of green onions and globs and globs of Nashville hot paste.

I let that all swim together for another few minutes, and the apartment smelled like a weird but pleasant combo between a Chinese restaurant and all the employees at Dave’s Hot Chicken.

For the most part, this soup looked the part, though its color was a little more beige than the versions I’ve had in the past.

I had one last garnish to add, and that was a few teaspoons of that Nashville hot oil, which was pretty much just pure spice-infused butter.

I know most of you root for me to be on the floor, clutching my stomach after I make food for the newsletter (those will come again soon, I promise), but this actually tasted like hot and sour soup from a restaurant.

At the end, there was the tiniest hint of Dave’s Hot Chicken along with a pleasant subtly buttery aftertaste. This was spicier than most hot and sour soup I’ve ever had, and the heat just kept growing. I think it’s because I dumped kind of a lot of cayenne into the oil, plus that Dave’s extra-hot chicken tender had retained quite a bit of heat. It appears as if I have successfully traversed the deep cultural divide between Nashville and the entire country of China. So what’s next?

Dannis’ Hot Chinese, duh. We are only going to serve one thing: A hot bowl of world peace.

Damn. Now I want some crab rangoons, too, another authentic gem from China. You know the Chinese and their deep love of cream cheese.

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