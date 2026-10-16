Food is Stupid

Food is Stupid

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Rick's avatar
Rick
Oct 16

What if you rehydrated the mushrooms in Frank's red hot? 🤔

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5 replies by Dennis Lee and others
Amy's avatar
Amy
Oct 16

I know that Dave’s Hot Chicken. It’s right by my Goodwill, of which I now have less after reading this “article”.

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