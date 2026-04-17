Hello, clowns!

Red Lobster is the greatest mediocre restaurant on Earth. It’s like the Outback Steakhouse of seafood restaurants, taking you halfheartedly to an IKEA version of Maine. Davida and I used to go to Red Lobster during Endless Shrimp, eat till we wanted to vomit, and vow never to return. Then we’d go back the next year. We were heartbroken when Endless Shrimp was canceled a few years back, and I don’t think we’ve stepped into a Red Lobster since. (There’s strong rumors that it’s coming back later this month, and I’m inclined to believe they are true.)

If you mention the words “Red Lobster” to anyone, they’ll immediately stop what they’re doing, wave their hands around, and start screaming. “The Cheddar Bay Biscuits! The Cheddar Bay Biscuits!” they’ll shout, while jumping through a plate glass window.

Yes, yes, the Cheddar Bay Biscuits are arguably Red Lobster’s most important contribution to society, now that Endless Shrimp is not here to heal the world’s global hunger crisis in one sitting. And of course, these biscuits may be some true gourmet shit. Davida and I were discussing how I could rui— uh, tweak them for the newsletter, when she suggested one key substitution: What if I swapped out the cheese?

Cheddar Bay Biscuits contain cheddar; everyone loves cheddar. Then she gave me a shifty look and simply said, “Limburger Bay Biscuits.”

And then I replied, “Oh, God.”

There’s no way in hell I could improve upon Red Lobster’s recipe, so I simply got a box mix for Cheddar Bay Biscuits from the store.

I don’t know if any of you have tried this mix, but as far as I can tell, it appears to be the exact recipe Red Lobster uses. However, when you make it in your own kitchen, you lose the ambiance of those weird fake portholes on the walls and that stanky shellfish smell that’s always hanging around Red Lobster. That and the eye-watering bill, because Red Lobster’s prices are hilariously expensive.

As to the Limburger cheese, well.

I only know of one place that sells this shit in Chicago, and it’s a place Davida and I go every now and again for some specialty shopping. (It’s Gene’s Sausage Shop, for those of you who are curious.) There’s only one cheese producer that makes Limburger in the U.S. anymore, and it’s the Chalet Cheese Cooperative in Monroe, Wisconsin. You’d have to live under a rock not to know Limburger’s reputation for being mega stinky.

And you want to know something?

That’s because it is. When it’s still wrapped and cold in the fridge, the Limburger might as well be a brick of butter; not much scent really escapes the wrapping. So your defenses will naturally be down at first.

This is a trap.

That’s because when you unwrap it, start slicing it, and let the cheese come closer to room temp, all odiferous hell breaks loose. Limburger’s strong smell is no joke. It smells like toejam and mildewy gym socks. Imagine diving into a whole dumpster filled with unwashed jock straps and you’ve pretty much got the idea. It’s basically the scent version of a jailhouse riot.

In terms of the flavor, I’d say Limburger is more one of those sort of funky, creamy, somewhat nutty cheeses that tastes a bit like mushroom.

The aged sweat sock thing does come out in the aftertaste, however. The traditional way to eat Limburger is on a slice of rye with mustard and raw onion, which I may have to try at some point, but that would mean I’d have to touch it again. My fingers smelled mildly assy and toesy for the rest of the day after handling the cheese. Good thing I bought an extra block.

I cubed up the Limburger using a knife, and I kid you not, a tiny fly materialized out of nowhere and started circling the cutting board.

This couldn’t be real, could it?!

The Red Lobster Cheddar (Limburger) Bay biscuit mix is hilariously easy to use.

All you need to do is add some water, the cheese, and mix the dough gently until it’s barely hydrated. You don’t need to add any oil or anything extra at this point, so I just dumped the Limburger in and mixed it until it was all incorporated.

Then all you do is make rough biscuits with the dough, and pop them into a 425 degree oven.

As the Limburger Bay Biscuits were baking, however, I noticed a strange smell creeping across the apartment. Oh God. The smell of the uncooked Limburger was bad enough, but that toe smell filled up our whole place — thank God Davida was at work at the time. This is one of those times I wish digital devices had a scratch-and-sniff feature, because there aren’t proper words to describe how strange the scent was. To make matters worse, the oven also heats up our whole place by virtue of it being a small space, so not only was it a footy smell, it was a hot footy smell. I ended up keeping all the windows open for the rest of the day.

The biscuits came out looking nice and puffy.

Orange shredded cheddar usually makes them look more attractive, but since Limburger is pale, these things looked pretty homely.

To add that final Red Lobstery touch, Cheddar Bay Biscuit kits have this little sachet of seasoning in them that you mix with melted butter.

You simply shellac that onto each biscuit, preferably while they’re warm.

It’s always interesting getting a waft of something that smells both delicious and emotionally upsetting at the same time. Your mouth says yes, but your nose says no.

At this point, I had to work pretty quick, because I didn’t want the gang to end up smelling like Limburger.

The trio, despite seeming extremely tough, is susceptible to soaking up odors. They were quite upset that I did not take this opportunity to outfit them with proper PPE.

After splitting the Limburger Bay Biscuit open, it was sort of hard to tell where the cheese was except for where it was melty and stringy, much like a stretchy booger.

Fortunately, the biscuit tasted better than it smelled and looked; it was more bark than bite. The cheese was still pretty funky, but not in a bad way, and I ended up wolfing down a whole biscuit. These kit biscuits also have the right amount of salt in them (which is to say, too much), so that stinky cheese part didn’t really bug me too much. In fact, I almost ate a second one. That aftertaste was still pretty strong, though, lingering for quite a while.

But I did want to simulate being in a Red Lobster just a touch further, so I microwaved this frozen shrimp scampi I found at the store.

If you want to really simulate being in a Red Lobster, just microwave yourself like 10 servings of this shit in a row. The apartment now smelled like feet, garlic, butter, and shellfish. As I dipped the Limburger Bay Biscuit into the shrimp scampi butter, I pictured a high school football team coming into Red Lobster after practice, in full gear, straight from the field. That might have been a weird mental image, but then again, so was the general odor vibe in the apartment. (Frozen microwaved shrimp scampi is terrible, by the way.)

If and when Endless Shrimp comes back, though, instead of sneaking Cheddar Bay Biscuits out of Red Lobster, I think I’ll sneak some Limburger Bay Biscuits in to Red Lobster. Everyone’s going to look around suspiciously to see who took off their shoes.

I wasn’t joking when I said we have a second rectangle of Limburger in the fridge. I don’t think that smell is coming out of my cutting board, however.

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I don’t think there are any housekeeping notes today, so you guys have an incredible weekend. As always, I love you all, and I’ll hop into your inboxes again next week. Hoping this place will air out by then.