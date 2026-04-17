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Amy's avatar
Amy
5dEdited

Fucking insane. I haven’t been to RL since the 70s, when they had Endless Crab (they didn’t call it that, but that’s what it was). I was maybe 6? Every year, all of a sudden my family would start eating regularly there, especially my grandma and aunt who both had plastic baggies in their purses to FILL with crabmeat. I guess my job was to add authenticity (re:front) to the meal, slurping down Kiddie Cocktails and feasting on crab while my family was methodically bankrupting the restaurant one leg at a time. When we weren’t eating at RL, we were at home glutting ourselves on crab salad that my grandmother would make and bring over in Tupperware containers. This must have happened in the fall, because I remember playing too hard with my neighbor Patrick and throwing up crab salad in a pile of leaves.

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Todd's avatar
Todd
5d

No reference to sticking it up your ass? Have we finally found the red line?

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