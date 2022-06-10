Kitty litter miso soup
not used, thankfully, I checked
Howya doin’, my beautiful clowns?
I am still weirdly obsessed with this tofu-based litter, however, because the idea is fascinating to me for some childish reason. It’s probably because the first thing I think about when it comes to tofu isn’t letting my cats drop a heinous deuce in it.
But this stuff has wildly changed the way I see a staple food of mine, which is why for paid subscribers this week, I made miso soup with it.
Let’s get started, shall we?