Before I dive in too quickly (today’s is kind of a gross one, I can’t wait), I do have a bit of a request today. It’s actually a serious thing for once. My long time friend, Joe Roy, was recently diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, just days after his 40th birthday. (Stage IV metastatic colorectal cancer, specifically high-grade poorly differentiated neuroendocrine carcinoma, if we’re being specific.)

Joe’s awesome and a very sweet person. I’ve known him for a long time, and he is part of the crew I started working alongside when I first got into food writing. He’s married to the always-smiling Helen, and is a dad to three young girls. And as some of you know, this kind of medical shit can be devastating on a family’s finances.

So, I’ll make this quick: If you guys donate anything to his family’s GoFundMe, a buck, five bucks, a million bucks, any amount at all, please take a screenshot, and send that to me. I’ll give you a free three-month subscription to the newsletter.

If you’re an email subscriber, that means you can simply reply to the email with the screenshot, or you can message me via the Substack app, whatever’s easiest for you. (Or just poke me on social media somehow, it’s usually easy to get my attention.) And if you’re an existing subscriber, I will just extend your subscription by an additional three months.

Thank you all for giving it a thought, and send your good vibes in his direction. They will certainly go a long way.

Today’s edition of the newsletter involves a dish that goes back to our pals in England. Apparently that full English seven-layer dip the other week wasn’t enough for me, because my mind traveled back there for this episode. (Or perhaps I was having some kind of episode.)

You see, there is an old-timey dish over there that’s right up my alley, called jellied eels. These mouthwatering chunks of slithering fish, suspended in their own cookin’ lube, hail from London’s East end, where people have been eating them since the 1700s. Basically, they’re just that: chopped up eels that have been cooked and set in a seasoned jelly made from their own carcasses.

These jellied eels are eaten at shops that also sell savory pies and mashed potatoes drowned in a parsley sauce known as “liquor.” It’s unfortunately a slowly dying practice (turns out eels in Jell-O isn’t a hot seller), so there aren’t a ton of shops cranking that stuff out anymore.

Then it should be no surprise to you that finding jellied eels here is impossible. Knowing the way Americans eat, I am pretty sure if someone tried to start a jellied eel company, they would immediately go out of business.

But you know what Americans do eat a lot of? Jelly. So what if I found a way to turn eel into jelly, as opposed to eating jellied eel, and convince Americans that it’s actually a great and nutritious food to eat? I could really have something on my hands here, a revolution in every household. With eel jelly, we’d all get enough omega-3 fatty acids and be the best we can potentially be as we watch humanity crumble into dust together.

So I gathered some ingredients to make jelly out of eel, including the eel itself (this was a form of frozen unagi I got at the Korean grocery store), liquid fruit pectin, sugar, and a single fresh lemon.

Grilled unagi at a Japanese restaurant is pretty much the only way I think I’ve ever had eel, now that I think about it.

And frankly, it’s delicious. That’s because it’s silky, soft, and fatty, just like my stunning ass, and I didn’t realize that the frozen stuff was actually pretty affordable. This was a fairly sizable filet for $12.99. Considering a small piece of eel sushi goes for like $3 or $4, this is a pretty sick deal!

Too bad I was about to turn it into something freaky-deaky.

I crumpled the unagi up rudely and shoved it into my pink Nutribullet, which was designed exclusively to liquefy eel. It’s kind of remarkable how much it looks like a coiled up snake in this picture. I added a little bit of water to the chamber and popped it onto the motor.

The eel immediately turned into this gray slurry with black flecks in it.

Like, almost instantaneously. Perhaps it was made to be jelly after all.

I poured the resulting cookies-and-cream lookin’ liquid into a metal mixing bowl, trying not to get too upset with what I was looking at.

I was having some massive flashbacks to the Escargogurt, which shared a lot of the same coloration. I guess liquified marine life is never going to fit into a smoothie lifestyle aesthetic. Or maybe I can convince a powerful wellness influencer that the collagen in an eel smoothie will be the secret to youthful skin, then I can get a whole network of people gagging on eel beverages across social media.

Since this would be a jelly, it would have to be sweetened, so I started piling in loads of white sugar.

The thing is, I didn’t really understand how much to put in, as I’m not someone who has ever made or preserved his own jams or jellies. That is why I have best friends like Mr. Smucker, Mr. Welch, and Mr. KY. I just put in enough sugar to the point where I started to feel mildly uncomfortable.

Then I added some more water for volume, as this stuff was getting pretty thick.

The only other time I’ve ever worked with pectin was 10 whole years ago on my ancient food blog, The Pizzle, when I made Jolly Rancher jelly.

That stuff was in powdered form, and was quite different from this liquid packet, which was entirely new to me. Pectin is a soluble fiber that you can find in most fruits and veggies, and it’s what naturally stabilizes things like jelly.

Once I took a look in the packet I did question whether or not this came from a plant or a human, however, based off every single aspect about it.

I poured the pectin into the bowl and whisked that up with the sugary eel liquid (this was getting worse by the second), and got ready to can it up.

I transferred the eel liquid to an empty pickle jar, managing to get drips of it on the countertop and floor.

At this point, the stuff was really pretty thin, and I was seriously worried that it wasn’t going to set.

The liquid pectin I’d bought had come with a really long set of instructions, and it warned that if you don’t add the right amount of sugar and fruit, there was a serious possibility that your jelly wouldn’t set properly. This was a pretty upsetting idea, considering I’d gone through all this trouble to make it. I did not want this goldmine of a prototype to fail on me right out the gate.

I let the stuff sit in the fridge overnight while I paced back and forth in the kitchen like an expectant father. Then I realized I’d completely forgotten to add the fucking lemon juice, because I found myself staring at the lemon on the counter.

Oh well, there’s my potential way out of this. If this eel jelly didn’t work, I could completely blame it on the lack of lemon juice.

The next day I pulled the jar out of the fridge and noticed that its eel jelly contents weren’t sloshing around anymore.

This was an excellent sign.

My fears were further assuaged when I looked inside and saw that the eel jelly had indeed set into…something.

What that something was, I did not know yet, but I was about to find out.

Now I had to figure out what the fuck to do with it.

I mean, it was jelly, after all. So why not turn it into a simple peanut butter and eel jelly sandwich? This would be a perfect intro for the American palate. For this purpose, I decided to use Extra Crunchy, Super Chunk Skippy peanut butter. That’s not me exaggerating either, that’s what the label on the front says and everything.

Heh. Chunky peanut butter and spreadable eel. Every now and then I have to step back and admire my own handiwork.

The eel jelly came out with a bit of a foamy and fluffy texture, and it felt a bit like Campbell’s condensed Cream of Mushroom soup, which is one of my favorite foods of all time.

It even looked like it too, without the chunks of mushroom that normally go in it.

Note to self: add mushroom next time.

I’d be lying if I said I was excited to try this one, though.

It was a bit “minging,” as my friends in London would say. Okay, maybe more than just a bit. I mean, look at it. It was gray gel on a thick layer of peanut butter. Fortunately, there wasn’t really any smell to it that I could detect, it was mostly just concerning to look at.

It’s hard to tell from the perspective of this photo, but I did take a monster bite out of the front.

And man, this is not what I expected. I thought I was going to get some sort of fishy-tasting bite, but instead what I ended up getting was a mouthful of pure sugar. In my fear of potentially fucking up the jelly I must have added too much for the amount of liquid I’d used, so each bite simply tasted sweet. It was so sweet that if there was anything else there, my brain simply couldn’t get a fix on it.

The peanut butter lingered a little longer, just since it was thicker and crunchier, but that was to be expected. This eel jelly may in fact have been too sweet even from an American perspective, which I’m somewhat shocked to say.

Like a good loving husband, I somehow managed to convince Davida to try some too. She was also shocked at how sweet it was, and the fact that she couldn’t taste any eel came as a relief. Hey, at least I didn’t ruin unagi for the both of us, because that would have been absolutely terrible.

Would the lemon have helped? Maybe a little, just to cut the sweetness. Would I be able to convince Americans to replace grape with eel jelly in their kids’ sandwiches? Now that I know you can’t taste the fish, perhaps there’s a chance. I could possibly pull it off with enough purple dye, artificial flavoring, and some citric acid, since that’s really what our population craves anyway.

I can see the packaging now, “Eel, the new grape. Inspired by the exotic tastes of England.”

See? I don’t understand why everyone makes fun of English cuisine. It’s the best inspiration for my newsletter. You should see what I have in mind for clotted cream.

Okay. Before I do or say anything else, don’t forget to donate to my friend Joe’s GoFundMe campaign:

And do not be shy about sending me those screenshots showing me that you did it. Seriously, even if it’s a buck or two, anything works. I’ll give you three months of full access — which gets you just about six years worth of Food is Stupid.

This is normally where I'd ask you guys to upgrade your subscriptions, but don't worry about that today — whatever considerations you'd normally have for this thing, just send them to Joe's fundraiser.

