Hi, clowns!

It has been brutally cold in Chicago this week (like, holy shit), so I figured that we should all gather around the fireplace for some storytelling today.

The best thing for when it’s this cold out is good old-fashioned Midwestern food, like olive wreath mold, cat food casserole, and in today’s reading session, something called “frosted salad” from the ancient tome of the Nebraska Centennial First Ladies’ Cookbook.

Okay, maybe it’s not that ancient. The book is a compilation of Nebraskan community recipes gathered between 1867 to 1967. But based off of some of the shit we found in its pages, they appear to have been some rowdy times, at least in the home cooking department.

