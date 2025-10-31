Happy Halloween, clowns!

Got a nice surprise this week. If you’ve ever been curious about what it’s like to eat like me on a day that I’m working on the newsletter,

actually tried walking a mile in my shoes. As in, he ate everything I did for one day, and turned it into a video.

You see, I’d documented my eating diary from the day in which I made those pizza hand rolls (which combined both sushi hand rolls with pizza fillings), and it was a particularly odd duck.

Mostly because on some days, I eat like total shit. This would simply be an example of one of them. I may not always take the best care of myself, but that is the small price I must pay in order to become the greatest food writer in all of history. Anyway, the video’s fucking hilarious, so you guys should check it out, and be sure to follow Cookin’ With Congress on Instagram, TikTok, or Substack — pick your poison.

Speaking of poison, today’s newsletter is sort of a spiritual successor to last week’s I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter! Chicken post. That was where I tried making butter chicken for the first time, except using I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter! instead of actual butter. Later, in the comment section, reader

suggested this:

When I saw the intro where you mention plant-based I thought you were going to use those fake chicken nuggets. So can I suggest “I Can’t Believe it’s Not Butter or Chicken” as a follow up (maybe with a different sauce recipe, that was an ungodly amount of cream to tomato and I LOVE dairy)

That got me to thinking. I find fake chicken sort of hilarious, because for a meat simulation category, it tends to be one of the better ones. When you think about it, the barrier to fake chicken is low, because all it needs is to be is vaguely savory and maybe a little bouncy. Lisa’s suggestion of continuing down this road of false food had me off to a great start.

But in order to really respect the flavor of the I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter!, I wanted a new type of sauce that really focused on the butter. It was clear I couldn’t trust just any dickhole off the internet with their own personal butter chicken recipe, so I thought of a totally different classic butter sauce — beurre blanc.

And who better to learn from than Julia Child, the master of French home cooking?!