Howdy, clowns!

Sorry I missed last week. I wasn’t feeling too good on multiple fronts; my bad eye’s been bugging me (I got my usual gnarly injection in it on Tuesday, but fortunately they didn’t see any funny business during the scans), and I just haven’t been feeling too good overall. Yet, oh ho, the greatest food writer in all of history must press on, preferably with his balls out.

This week, I am tackling a subject I am not actually very familiar with: Indian food. I like to eat it, but beyond knowing some basic dishes, I am what you may consider a “helpless baby.” There is one dish that I do like, which many of you are familiar with, known as chicken makhani, aka, butter chicken.

That is because it is so easy to eat, and oh lord, is it good. Chicken in a rich yet mildly spiced tomato and cream sauce? Fuck yes. I feel like Marry Me Chicken is the white people version of butter chicken, you know, for those who think cloves are too spicy. But butter (which is indeed an ingredient to butter chicken) is, as we’re all aware, quite calorie dense. Even if it’s a psychological thing, perhaps replacing the butter with something slightly lighter could make it a little more heart-healthy for you.

So, what if I replaced the butter with something people consider mildly more cardiac friendly? And better yet, what if it was plant-based? Because everyone knows that eating plants is good for you.

Davida suddenly thought of the perfect product. “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter Chicken!”

Remember I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter?!

Some of you readers might be slightly too young to have seen these commercials featuring none other than the coolest model in the world, Fabio. He’s awesome because he got hit in the face with a goose once while he was riding on a roller coaster. (He now says it was actually a piece of metal from a video camera that broke when said goose hit it, but I like the goose-hitting-his-face answer better.)

While the main point of the advertising was to drive home the fact that I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter! contains no cholesterol, the ads tried to do so by getting you feeling juicy for the mononymous Fabio. Fabio was stunning on romance novel covers back in the day.

As I mentioned, I know crap-all about Indian food, and the most I’ve ever cooked of it involves pre-made chicken tikka simmer sauces (which are pretty good!) and frozen Trader Joe’s dinners.

So I turned to everyone’s, uh, favorite Indian recipe resource, Allrecipes, and found a recipe called “Easy Indian Butter Chicken.” I like that the word “Indian” is in the name, just in case you weren’t sure which type of butter chicken you were planning on making. The word “easy” was also reassuring for a novice like me.

However, fate didn’t want to make things as “easy” as the recipe sounded.

One of the few Indian ingredients in this recipe is tandoori masala spice mix. I went to our nearby grocery store, which stocks some easy-to-use Indian seasoning blends and meal kits. And on the shelf was every box possible, aside from the only goddamn thing I needed, the tandoori masala.

Thankfully, another store had the exact box, but seriously, what the hell? The rest of the ingredients were easy enough to find, like chicken, tomato sauce, heavy cream, garam masala, an onion, garlic, and of course, the I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter! But I’m still bitter about this whole tandoori masala thing.

First I started by slicing all the chicken into chunks.

As I was cutting the meat, it occurred to me that raw chicken breast looks and feels sort of like raw scallops. Raw scallops are some of my favorite types of sashimi, so I fantasized about eating each of these nuggets off the cutting board, dipped in soy sauce. If the newsletter abruptly stops here you’ll know what happened.

The next step was to sprinkle that tandoori seasoning all over the chicken with a touch of vegetable oil.

That urge to pop one of those cubes in my mouth stayed with me that entire time. Do I have pica? Is that why I eat dog food? Wait. Is that why this whole newsletter exists? Man, I need to sit down for a second.

I popped the now-seasoned chicken into the countertop oven for 15 minutes.

Yes, I know it’s overcrowded in the sheet tray, don’t yell at me. Unless you were planning on coming over to try this Easy Indian Margarine Chicken.

As the chicken pieces roasted off, I chopped an entire onion, feeling the burn in all three of my brown eyes.

The recipe calls for you to caramelize those onions with some garlic using butter, so I used a fair knob (heh, knob) of I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter! to do this.

In case you guys think I’m getting overly excited, the exclamation point is part of the product’s name. I am journalistically obliged to type it out each time. Okay, I’ll admit it, maybe I am overly excited. I think it has something to do with Fabio rousing the juices in my loins.

Also, I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter! is a lie. The name makes it seem like it’s going to taste like butter, but it actually tastes like old plastic. I know, because I ate some off a spoon. Its main ingredient is purified water (lol), followed by soybean oil, then palm and palm kernel oil. It’s essentially spreadable oily water.

Still, it did help caramelize the onions, so at least we know it does something.

Now that the onions and garlic were taken care of, it was time to prepare the sauce, which involved mixing some heavy cream and WHAT THE FUCK IS THAT?

The cream I’d purchased just a few days ago, with the expiration date set for sometime in November, came falling out in massive chunks. Jesus fuck. Fortunately I had more in the fridge, but coupled with the tandoori masala shenanigans, perhaps this was a sign from the universe that it was unhappy about my I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter! chicken.

Okay, margarine chicken sauce, take two.

I poured the replacement container of fresh, uncurdled cream into the saucepan, along with the recipe’s entire called-for cup of butter (a cup?!), and some tomato sauce.

Then I added the garam masala and a fair amount of cayenne to give it a slight bit of heat.

I let the mixture simmer for the 30 minutes as instructed, and it eventually turned into the color of Campbell’s tomato soup, if you make it with milk, like I sometimes do.

I have to admit, the apartment did smell kind of nice, with the scent of onions and garlic in the air, along with the garam masala. I stirred the onions and garlic in to steep the flavor into the sauce too.

Then I finally stirred the cooked chicken breast into the sauce and let it sit in there for long enough to heat the meat back up, about 10 minutes.

And finally, the taste test.

I whipped up a batch of rice using a microwaveable instant rice bowl and ladled on some butter chicken, including a fair amount of sauce. This already didn’t look like any butter chicken I’ve had in the past; this sauce was pretty pale and despite all that cream being cooked down, it was still relatively thin. You can even sort of see how it is in the photo — it was more of a runny liquid than anything else.

This I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter! chicken had a lot of issues, and oddly enough, none of them were the margarine product.

The biggest thing is that it didn’t taste like anything aside from heavy cream. The tomato didn’t register too much because the fat from the cream (and maybe the margarine) coated the inside of my mouth so much, and the spices from the garam masala, which in this case are cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, cumin, black pepper, and coriander, barely came through at all.

But the recipe’s ratios are very strange, as it calls for three whole cups of heavy cream to one can of tomato sauce, with just only one teaspoon of garam masala for seasoning. And there’s barely any salt, either. Then there’s the matter of that whole fucking cup of butter, too. I’m beginning to suspect that the user who submitted the recipe isn’t a career Indian, but that’s okay. I mean, I’m no career Englishman either, and I made that eel jelly one time, and everybody now clearly takes me as the world’s foremost expert on English food.

I think am going to leave a review of the recipe on Allrecipes saying:

I replaced all the butter in this butter chicken recipe with I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter! and it didn’t taste how I expected it would. Worst recipe I ever made. My husband, Fabio, ate the whole thing. I give it a review of 13 stars out of two. I hated it. Would make again.

Now we have margarine in our fridge and I'm not actually sure if we're going to eat it. It's really not very good. But hey, it has no cholesterol!

All right, everyone, time to kick off the weekend. Let’s try and breathe a little for a sec. As always, I love you all, and I’ll hop into your inboxes again soon.