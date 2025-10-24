Food is Stupid

Food is Stupid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa Melegari's avatar
Lisa Melegari
7d

When I saw the intro where you mention plant-based I thought you were going to use those fake chicken nuggets. So can I suggest “I Can’t Believe it’s Not Butter or Chicken” as a follow up (maybe with a different sauce recipe, that was an ungodly amount of cream to tomato and I LOVE dairy)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Krissy's avatar
Krissy
7dEdited

Do they still make that I can’t believe it’s not butter! spray bottle? As a kid, it’s all my mom would buy and I would get hand cramps trying to make toast.

Also feel better and thanks for grossing me out with the old cream.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Dennis Lee and others
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Food is Stupid
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture