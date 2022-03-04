What’s goin’ on, clowns?!

First off, thank all of you who donated to Tidepool. The response was better than I could have imagined! If you haven’t received an email from me yet with a coupon, please let me know.

Earlier this week, if you may recall, I made a pantry-friendly version of orange chicken involving an instant drink mix, Tang. It was weirdly decent, and even tasted better than the boring sauce I got from that weird suspicious InnovAsian kit from the grocery store. I still don’t think any actual humans are involved with InnovAsian.

Also, the fact that I have to capitalize it that way makes me feel sort of dirty for some reason. It’s like I’m bending to the will of a consumer brand, sort of like how you feel when you go to Taco Bell and ask for food using a string of words that would never, ever, come out of your mouth in that order.

This is the part where some blogs (or in this case, a newsletter) tell a non-sequitur story that somehow evolves into a recipe for something, usually unrelated to the tale.

I have one today, one I’ve never told anyone. It’s truly a glance into my psyche and what drives me creatively. Many of you wonder how I can be so consistently creative all the time, how I can paint such amazing stories of food and with words.

Here goes nothing.