It’s Friday, clowns!

Fuck. Finally. I don’t know about you, but it’s been one long week. But I’ve inadvertently made it even longer for myself, because I’ve got an announcement: I started a new newsletter called The Party Cut, which is specific to Chicago. I’ve been getting frequent questions about where Davida and I like to go eat around here (it’s like non-stop), so that newsletter will just cover the places she and I have been and some of the dishes we like to eat at those places.

There’ll be one newsletter per week, with every alternating one behind a paywall, which will help us cover costs to try new places. The good news is that I have a list of over 50 spots queued up, which means I have over a year’s worth of stuff to share with you already. Most of it is very affordable, since we’re typically fans of more inexpensive food. Each newsletter will be short, sweet, and to the point.

I’m basically just going to log what I’ve learned over decades of living in this city, and hopefully there’ll be some tidbits of information that are valuable to you, if you live near us. And if you don’t, hopefully you’ll have a head start for when you come visit.

Don’t worry. Food is Stupid isn’t going anywhere. I’m just giving myself more work for no reason.

So now: Who wants some IKEA pizza?