How much air is in a container of cheese balls?
you've probably always wondered
Hello, subscriber clowns!
Hope I didn’t make too many of you sick after reading about the S’moyster earlier this week. I had a few people reach out to tell me that they almost keeled over after reading that one.
“People have turned food into a shitshow,” I proclaim loudly, while looking around the room with a guilty expression on my face. “This is all jus…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Food is Stupid to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.