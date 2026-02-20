Hi, clowns!

It’s been a wild few weeks. I got sidelined with a bunch of chronic pain, and I finally decided to schedule that eye surgery I’ve been putting off (I’m getting a fascinating-sounding glaucoma valve put in my bad eye, in case you were wondering). So just a heads up that I’ll need a bit of recovery time in mid-March. But, uh, there was one other unfortunate thing that happened.

Davida’s family kinda sorta lost their home due to a house fire.

Davida’s mom passed away when she was young, and so one of her older brothers, Terek, eventually took ownership of their childhood home. Terek and his wife Mandy lived in the farmhouse for many years with their three daughters, and this is where we’d always stay when we popped in for a visit from Chicago.

Just after midnight, on February 6th, their eldest daughter Aryssa (who was still awake, thank God), smelled smoke and sprang into action, waking her younger siblings, and shoving them into the snow outside. Then she alerted her parents, who followed immediately afterwards. It wasn’t a moment too soon, either. As they were running out the front door, they witnessed a flashover from one room to the next. All the human occupants made it out safely, but unfortunately they lost all three sweet pets, Fred, George, and Asha, to the house fire. (You can read about their recounting of the evening to a local news outlet here.)

The fire department came out and did an investigation, but couldn’t quite pinpoint the source of the fire aside from the fact that it came from the kitchen. Insurance has written the whole thing off as a total loss, so now Terek and Mandy are working with them to figure out a temporary living situation while the old house is being demolished. They plan on rebuilding on the same lot, but as you can imagine, it’s going to take a long time for them to get a permanent place to live again.

The community response, however, has been nothing short of astonishing. As soon as people heard the news about what happened, neighbors started donating clothing, dropping off food, and gathering money, including in the form of a Gofundme. People aren’t kidding when they say small town folk help each other out.

Help the Ertman family rebuild

Terek and Mandy told us they couldn’t get over the overwhelming support they’d already received when we visited last weekend. If you guys feel inclined to pitch in via the Gofundme, show me a quick screenshot, and no matter how much you donate, whether it be a buck or two, I’ll add a year’s full subscription to Food is Stupid onto your account. I can’t believe I’m even typing these things as we speak.

We did visit the house to say goodbye to the property one last time, pour one out for the pets, and to sort through some of the few things that weren’t destroyed by the fire. I’m going to warn you now, the photos I took are difficult to look at — there’s nothing graphic in them, but the destruction is pretty hard to see.

Terek mentioned offhand that the farmhouse was originally built in the late 1800’s, so it was practically an antique.

We’d already seen some photos of the house after the fire, but it didn’t really prepare us for what it would look like up close. Windows were blown out (or broken due to firefighting efforts, we’re not sure which), and the entire first floor was incinerated.

Structurally, the house was still standing, however.

Though once we stepped in (wearing masks, don’t worry), it was clear that this wasn’t destined to be a gut job.

This is what was left of the kitchen. The refrigerator (on the right side of the photo) had been full of food, but now it was just an empty frame of metal with no evidence of anything having been in it. And the intensity of the smell inside that house was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. The scent was primarily of dry wood smoke, but the odor was so strong that it stuck firmly to our clothes until we washed them later.

We’d just been up here as recently as Christmas, too.

This was one of the last photos I took inside the house before we came back down to Chicago after the holidays. I am hoping the new version of their home will not have carpet in the kitchen again, just in case I drop a whole stock pot full of raw pork blood on the floor or something.

Even now, sitting here writing all of this, I still can’t quite wrap my head around the gravity of the situation.

It’s incredible that everyone made it out, and of course, that’s the most important part, though the loss of their two cats and one dog is heartbreaking. Those guys were goofy as shit, too. The cats were relentless when it came to stealing human food, and their troublemaking rivaled our two resident jokers. And Asha, their border collie, had this gross habit of licking the wall when she was bored. She usually managed to whack me in the penis every time I visited, either by headbutting my balls or by launching off my lap while sitting on the couch.

One interesting thing that the family mentioned is that at no point did the smoke alarm go off, as far as they could recall. But the next day, they found it on the ground outside beeping, so I guess better late than never?

As we walked through the house, we did find that the food in the pantry was miraculously intact, if you could call it that.

Everything was caked in a layer of soot, to the point where I couldn’t recognize what most items were. I thought about you clowns and I immediately knew you’d harp on me for not examining a few of these cans, so I got a plastic bag out of the car and gingerly took two of them (they smelled like hell) and took them back to Chicago. Our memories of that house will last for as long as we’re alive, but we might as well bring home some carcinogens as a souvenir.

The gang did not like the look of these cans and kept a safe distance.

One was clearly tuna, as we could see the Chicken of the Sea label on it, plus the squat shape was a dead giveaway.

The other one was kind of a mystery. All I could really tell was that it seemed like some kind of canned vegetable.

I put on a pair of dishwashing gloves (I seriously cannot stress how strongly these cans smelled of smoke) and peeled back the lid to the tall can first.

Ah, the mysterious can was full of kidney beans! They seemed just fine, and the can itself wasn’t damaged, bulgy, or melted.

Then, of course, there was the tuna.

The tuna looked more or less okay too.

The tuna was an instant cat-signal, though.

Sub-Zero made a beeline for the kitchen and tried to muscle past my legs to desperately catch a glimpse of the fish. No house-smoked tuna for you, kitty!!! (She and her brother have been getting a lot of extra hugs lately.)

I wouldn’t touch the beans or the tuna, but shockingly, Davida reached over and tried a little of each.

She said that both of them tasted just fine, with no trace of smoke or caustic flavors in either can. I felt like a video game character scavenging rations in Fallout or something. And at this point, the entire apartment smelled just like the burnt shell of the house did, like the ashes of a bonfire. I tossed the cans in the garbage, but they kept stinking up the place to the point where I had to relent and take the trash out.

All things considered, Davida and her family are holding up okay. Terek, Mandy, and the girls are staying at Mandy’s parents’ place for now, and everyone’s going back to work or school as usual. There’ll still be time for tears when they’re needed, and when we were visiting, there was plenty of laughter and even a trip to enjoy the pinnacle of authentic Italian cuisine at Olive Garden. But man, starting over from scratch is going to be hard for them, considering all the little lost attachments you naturally pick up after a lifetime of just, well, owning stuff.

The loss is immeasurable, including the pets, but we’re grateful everyone made it out in one piece. Davida and I are trying to eliminate the two words “what if” from our vocabulary for now, as they only serve to cause unnecessary stress. But this is just one of those freak occurrences that happen in life that you can never plan for. And considering many of you have followed this newsletter for the six-plus years it’s been around, you’ve seen what kinds of unfortunate things life has thrown our way — this one just happened to strike on Davida’s side.

Don’t forget to appreciate the little things you have, okay?

But there was one miracle we spotted in the old family home that I’d like to show you all.

It’s in this photo, but you’ll need a little assistance. Computer, zoom and enhance.

Computer, continue scanning.

Hope springs eternal.

Rest in peace, farmhouse.

I wasn’t asked for any design recommendations for House 2.0, but if it were up to me, I’d install a toilet in every single room just because it’d be a good conversation starter. I was real good at The Sims back in the day.

Now, normally I’d ask you to share this piece to help the newsletter grow, but this one’s an unusual one — so you can share it if you like just to spread the word to kind internet strangers:

Share

But consider donating to their GoFundMe if you can. They’ve already gotten a ton of assistance from the community, but I’m actually more concerned about the long run, the small things that insurance will inevitably not be able to cover.

Donate to the Ertman's GoFundMe

The Ertman family did tell me that any unused funds will go to help other families under similar circumstances, and they are really looking to avoid any excess. But that is something that will be hard to forecast.

I am going to leave you with one last hilarious image, however.

The family found all the ingredients for s’mores that were somehow not torched in the fire. Someone up there’s got some serious jokes, all right.

As always, I love you all, and I’ll hop back in your inboxes if I’m feeling okay — doing my best to hang in there. You’re the best.