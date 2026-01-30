Howdy, clowns!

This week’s edition of Food is Stupid was actually inspired by an unexpected email I received earlier this week. It was from my friend, Laurie Woolever, who unlike me, is a real writer.

I woke up this morning with this idea, for you: HONEY BUNIONS Is this anything?

I considered asking Laurie about the preceding dream she may have had, but I figured it was best not to pry into her psyche too much. I’ve the great fortune to be blessed with dainty yet healthy man-feet, so I had to ask her what a bunion actually was. She explained that it was sort of a bump along the inside of your foot, and that “the word is way more gross than the disorder itself.”

I told Davida about this whole Honey Bunion thing and we tried to make some kind of culinary translation out of it. I briefly considered gluing a knob of onion onto my foot to simulate a bunion, dipping it into honey, then ambushing you all with the photos, but I’m saving those for a rainy day when things get real rough. I don’t recall the exact words of our conversation, but it’s likely it went in a ping-pong pattern between us, sounding something like this:

“Honey. Buns. Bunions. Onions. Honey buns. Honey bun onions. Honey bunion rings.”

This is what is known as the creative process. I have given you the final tool to create your own mildly-successful Substack newsletter, and you have my blessing to take the throne. Just kidding, the real secret is Davida and she’s my wife and you can’t have her.

Before you guys do anything, don’t forget to pick up a copy of Laurie’s most recent book, Care and Feeding: A Memoir. She did not put me up to saying this, by the way. I like it when my friends do cool shit while in the meantime, I sit here eating oysters jubilee in my kitchen, trying not to make myself puke.

Honey bunion rings.

Now I somehow had to mash up honey buns with onion rings. The thing is, I’d never made onion rings, so this was new territory for me. Most of the recipes I read online made them seem pretty doable, with a dip into seasoned flour, eggs, and a breadcrumb mixture (if you were going to go the breaded way), before frying them. So I figured I’d use honey buns in place of breadcrumbs, because that only made sense in my pea-sized brain.

The thing is, I also hadn’t had a honey bun in decades.

I always see the ones at the convenience store just sitting there, but I don’t recall them having any particular flavor other than sweet. Maybe a touch of cinnamon, even. To add to my confusion, when I went to the grocery store, there were two types, glazed and iced. So I bought both.

I don’t know what I was expecting, but despite their appearance, they pretty much tasted identical. Just flat and sweet with absolutely no honey flavor whatsoever. The glazed one looked like a really sad cinnamon roll, while the icing on the iced one was disappointingly wet.

The cats examined the honey bun, while Davida supervised me and the cats.

The honey buns were way too soft and moist to use as-is for breadcrumbs, so I tried heating them around 250 degrees for a while, maybe about 30 minutes.

I started getting extremely antsy, however, so I pulled them out to see if they’d gotten a stale texture to them yet.

If anything, they somehow felt more moist than before, which seemed as if it defied the laws of nature. Then again, these are generally pastries that live at a gas station. Anything can happen.

In order to get more of a toasty surface area, I waited for the honey buns to cool off before I chopped them up into many smaller pieces.

Back in the countertop oven they went, for another 20 minutes, and bingo — they came out like croutons. Davida sniffed the air and said, “It smells like Auntie Anne’s or something.”

The small cubes meant these things could get pulverized in the mini food processor just fine, though the one thing I noticed was that they did come out feeling somewhat greasy to the touch.

Then I mixed some Lawry’s seasoned salt into a pile of flour, which was easy enough.

I figured that they had to have some semblance to regular onion rings in there somewhere. Also, this seasoned salt feels like it’s centuries old. I don’t remember when I bought it, but every time I use it, I swear it’s still full.

I mixed an egg with some milk, which made that somewhat sloppy wet sound, like you’re mixing up a fresh bowl of boogers.

Now, the star of the show, the onions.

I started by dredging the onions in this way-too-shallow plate of flour.

I realized I should have been using a bowl for this once I got started, but I bravely muscled on. I’m obviously what you call a “details person.”

Then I more or less accidentally washed off all that flour I painstakingly coated the onion with into the egg mixture.

Finally, I coated each onion ring in honey bun crumbs, which did not particularly want to stick, probably because they were oily.

I still can’t get over the fact that people fry shit like this at home with all the cleanup involved afterwards (not to mention the smell), but aim high, I guess. Maybe I’ll just install an entire industrial deep fryer with a ventilation hood in our kitchen, and see if our landlord notices.

I’d already had some oil heating up on the stove, and the onion rings started bubbling up right away once I dunked them in.

But moments after they started cooking, they started changing color. They took on a pleasant ideal onion ring shade almost immediately, then turned a corner and started getting dark. It only took another five seconds or so before I started panicking and took them out.

The result were these flaccid and flabby-ass honey bunion rings, which didn’t look so nice.

But all self-respecting onion rings have to come with a bangin’ dipping sauce, which is why I got a bottle of Guy Fieri’s Flavortown sauce from the grocery store.

I’d never had any of Guy Fieri’s anything, but I was hoping to get clobbered in the balls with sensational tastes. After all, he wears a chain and has a lot of money. He’s also the mayor of Flavortown, a municipality that may or may not exist in real life.

This one was labeled “Top Secret Sauce,” which didn’t exactly mean much to me.

Then I tried it. I discovered that the “secret” is that it tastes like Chick-Fil-A sauce, which is to say, it’s sort of like a sweet and smoky mayo and barbecue mix. I decided this was complete horseshit, and I now announce my intention to run as the next mayor of Flavortown.

Since the actual flavor of honey seemed to be lacking in every other component, I figured I’d try and fortify the bullshit Guy Fieri stuff with another man’s condiment.

I almost always have Mike’s Hot Honey stashed away, since it’s genuinely useful. Plus, strangely, I know Mike. He is a real person. It’s really weird seeing his name pop up at places like Taco Bell and KFC when they’re running limited-time Mike’s Hot Honey promos. What’s even stranger is I know him from when I was a pizza cook, not through food writing — he originally developed his hot honey recipe at a different location of the restaurant I worked at, Paulie Gee’s.

The final result was somewhat less pretty than I’d have hoped, but c’mon, cut me some slack.

These were the first onion rings I’d ever made, plus, these are also likely the world’s first onion rings made with honey buns. They were homely, but they were mine.

I grabbed a pretty dark one, dipped it, and took a bite.

Man, this honey bunion ring was floppy as hell. Combined with the Spunky Donkey Punch Top Secret Bazonga Flavortown sauce, though, it was a little too sweet, since I’d put so much hot honey in it. That was admittedly my fault. So I tried a bite of the honey bunion ring by itself, and was shocked when I realized it was actually…good.

I thought it’d taste acrid or burnt, but instead, it tasted like an onion covered in caramelized sugar bits. I was actually kind of shocked. It sort of felt as if someone fused a funnel cake with onion rings, which means I think this would actually be a huge hit at a state fair one day. Davida tried a bite too, and she was also surprisingly impressed.

I’m sure Laurie’s initial suggestion of Honey Bunions probably conjured more feet images than were actually involved (of which there were none). I suppose I could glue the rest of these things to the inner parts of my feet and drizzle my toes in honey, but then I’d obviously have to start an OnlyFans. Hey, they say food writing is dead anyway, maybe Laurie just gave me a gateway to a completely new career.

Now, who the fuck wants to see my toes?! $200 a pic sound good?

Everyone thank Laurie for her contribution to Food is Stupid this week. Best thing you can do to thank her is buy one of her books — there’s Care and Feeding, of course, but she also wrote Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography too. (Anthony Bourdain was her old boss.) As if THAT wasn’t enough, she also co-hosts a podcast with our friend Chris, called Carbface.

Okay, time to finally staring at the laptop. I’m going to pretend that the world isn’t a disaster right now and take a deep breath. As always, I love you guys, and I’ll hop into your inboxes again next week.