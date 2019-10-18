If you’re wondering why I haven’t sent anything out this week yet, well. Ouch.

The other day, I sliced a decent amount of my thumbnail off at work while chopping vegetables. If you want to see a gnarly picture of it, I can email you one, because you’re disgusting and I love you.

It’s been difficult doing things like typing or using my hands for an extended period of time, but I’m getting better pretty quick. I’ll be fine soon, provided I don’t accidentally keep bonking it into things.

So next week, we’ll all have double the fun and I’ll put up not one, but two posts! Unless I chop off my other thumbnail.

The first one will be for paid subscribers (it’s a little bonus material)!

Then, back to your regularly scheduled shenanigans where I threaten to shove corn cobs up my ass or something.

In the meantime, here is a great photo of me from a long time ago:

BYE!