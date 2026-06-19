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Brian Patenia's avatar
Brian Patenia
4d

congrats on surviving the colonoscopy!

good to know that scorpion and subzero love dried egg noodles

and thank you for the subzero pic

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Neurozach's avatar
Neurozach
4d

Damn, it looks more like a sad pot pie filling.

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