Good morning, clowns!

So, uh, holy shit. The last edition of the newsletter pretty much blew up, so I’m more than a little frazzled over here. Gatorade bread?! That’s what got you all so interested? Well, welcome aboard and get ready to double over and clutch your stomachs, and not because you’re having a good time.

This week’s subscriber-only content involves one of the easiest dessert ingredients you can whip up in no time: curd.

Have you ever made lemon curd? It only takes four ingredients, lemon juice (zest too, if you’re feeling frisky), sugar, eggs, and butter. You mix up the juice, sugar, and eggs in a saucepan, and after it’s heated up a bit, you whisk chunks of butter into it little by little, and it’ll thicken up and become glop. And who the hell doesn’t love a good spoonful of glop?

The thing about curd-based desserts is that they don’t really get too exciting. You can make lemon curd, orange curd, lime curd, no problem. But the thing is, you need to have fresh lemons on hand in order to do so, and who just has fresh fruit laying around the house when there’s perfectly good artificially-flavored liquids within arms reach, like windshield wiper fluid?

That’s why today, I’m here to show you how to make different types of curds with different types of fruit-flavored liquid, including a beverage I can’t believe is still around, SunnyD, and yes, leftover grape Gatorade.

Because for some reason, Gatorade seems to drive you all into a frenzy, and I am here for you.