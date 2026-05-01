Food is Stupid

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Amy's avatar
Amy
5h

Also: edible glitter. Unless your excrement sparkles, you’re not doing it right.

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Morley Zhi's avatar
Morley Zhi
5h

Is it bad that I'm considering this soda's exact color scheme for a bathroom I'm repainting

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