What’s up, clowns?!

Hope you all had a Hallmark movie-worthy Thanksgiving. We had a pretty nice one, because it consisted of gathering around a table and eating food. Now that we have eaten this food, I am back on… how u say… my bullshit.

This week’s edition of Food is Stupid is an interesting one, namely because it was suggested to me by two different people, completely independent of other.

One of those folks would be the lovely Davida. You all know Davida (except for maybe the new batch of you readers, hi!). She is my wife and chucks ideas at my rotund head sometimes. The other person who suggested this week’s culinary experiment is Marnie Shure, who was my former editor at my day job at The Takeout. How these two women suggested the same very specific idea is bewildering to me.

That’s because this mess involves crossing a classic cafe beverage with a Mexican street snack that’s often sold on carts in my neighborhood. It’s got corn and a hefty dose of mayonnaise, my favorite high-fat food glue. Drinkable mayo?

Apparently Davida and Marnie both want to see me suffer.