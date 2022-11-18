What a week, clowns!

Apparently a lot of you found the idea of crab rangoon cheesecake to be pretty intriguing, because I got a lot of responses complaining that the concoction looked too good. In fact, a lot of you threatened to bring one of these things to your family’s Thanksgiving gatherings, and so if you get written out of grandpa’s will after his first bite, don’t blame me.

I haven’t found a ton of instances where cream cheese couldn’t improve something, to be honest. I’m sure it’ll make your family gathering a little better as everyone rolls around on the floor, clutching their stomachs in pain after eating some. Wait till Aunt Susie says something racist about MSG, that’ll be the fun part.

Anyway, as I mentioned in the last issue of the newsletter, I’d basically just tinkered around with King Arthur’s Easy Cheesecake recipe, because that was easily the most fuss-free recipe for cheesecake I’ve seen in a while.

Which is why I wrecked it.