Hi, clowns!

As I promised last week, I’ve continued tinkering with the Cockloaf with jerked banana glaze recipe a bit to get the seasoning down a little better. I figured if we were all going to sit around eating C-Loaf for dinner, it might as well taste decent.

Like Lipton’s “Souperior Meatloaf” recipe, I kept this one simple, so basically all you need to do is mix some shit up, shape it artistically, and bake it off. Invite all the church ladies over to admire your handiwork, and let’s hope they invite you to be in the next edition of their spiral bound cookbook.

Someone please nominate me for a James Beard Award next year just so you can make one of the judges have to look at that photo of the dong-shaped meatloaf. I want to imagine a judge getting really mad over the fact that they were forced to look at this newsletter.*