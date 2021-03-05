Greetings, clowns!

I hope that you are well and that none of you have diarrhea. If in fact you are looking at the floor, whispering, “I have diarrhea,” then I hope it clears up right away. I am here for you. This is why I am the greatest food writer in all of history. It is because I tackle the terrible emotional burden that diarrhea causes for you, whil…