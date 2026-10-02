Food is Stupid

Food is Stupid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim's avatar
Jim
3d

Chef Boyardeez nutz

Reply
Share
1 reply
SumGai1986's avatar
SumGai1986
3dEdited

A little off topic, but there's a youtube channel called Tasting History where the host claims to have found the "Original" Chef Boyardee spaghetti recipe from his restaurant in Cleveland.

I've made it several times and it is sublime. My family raves over it.

It's criminal what the Hormel company has done to the reputation of one Ettore Boiardi

::Look how they've massacred my boy::

Reply
Share
4 replies
37 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Food is Stupid · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture