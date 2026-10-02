Hi, clowns!

I survived yet another week of feeling like garbage, but thankfully it’s been pretty mild lately. (Thanks again for the incredible welcome back, by the way!) So I’m going to jump right into things today.

This week delves into another grocery store find, but unlike that pie in a can, you’ll actually be able to snag this item for yourselves in a lot of supermarkets. Because when I was out shopping at the store the other week, I saw something interesting. It’s a convenient product by arguably the world’s greatest chef, who’s not Thomas Keller or Grant Achatz (suck it, boys!!!) but rather, Chef Boyardee.

Hell yes.

I found a bunch of boxes of Chef Boyardee’s skillet meals, which are a new, and a thinly-veiled catty swipe at Hamburger Helper. There’s five flavors: Cheeseburger Mac, the generically-named Beef Pasta, Meat Lasagna, Cheesy Italian Shells, and Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo (which sounds kind of horrendous). You’re supposed to add beef, milk, and water, and cook it on the stovetop all in the same pan. Just like, well, Hamburger Helper.

A blatant rip-off of Hamburger Helper is kind of boring by itself, but I had an interesting ingredient in the freezer from a while back.

It’s ground up deer, otherwise known as venison.

I got it as a sample a long time ago (thank you Maui Nui Wild Hawaiian Venison!) but didn’t have the foggiest idea of what to do with it. I dug it out of the freezer and asked Davida if she thought it would be any good with this shiny new Chef Boyardee, since I didn’t want to go back out and buy beef. Then she said, without skipping a beat, “Chef Boyardeer.”

I stared back, just blinking.

I don’t eat a lot of venison (I’ve had it maybe like two or three times in my entire life), but I know it’s supposed to have some kind of flavor that some people consider gross. My whole family has had a lot of experience with venison, however. As in, a deer once launched itself into Davida’s car in Wisconsin when she was pretty young. And when my entire family traveled to Door County for a vacation a few years back, its long-lost cousin decided to hit my brother-in-law’s car and detonate on it in a splatter of guts and glory.

Let’s face it: I was always destined to buy this Chef Boyardee shit. I love Chef Boyardee’s canned pasta so much, I eat it straight from the can at room temperature. (Ask Davida, who watches me regularly engage in this revolting bachelor-like behavior.) If Boyardee knew how to can pasta like a goddamn genius, it is very clear that his legacy brand has the capability of kicking Hamburger Helper’s five-fingered ass. (Heh, “fingered ass.”) And with beef growing more expensive by the day, perhaps we should look to Bambi’s extended family as a valuable source of protein maxxing.

Could Chef Boyardee’s new meal kit handle the flavor of venison and save this nation’s hungry people with one-box, one-pan, roadkill convenience? There was only one way to find out.

For this cooking experiment, I decided to go with the Cheesy Italian Shells.

This is to honor Chef Boyardee’s Italian heritage. He was a real dude named Ettoire Boiardi (and not some fake Betty Crocker character), who Americanized his name to Hector Boiardi. Goddammit, if my name was as cool as Ettoire, I’d have kept that shit. The whole “Boyardee” spelling on the label was just to explain how to pronounce his last name, because he was probably tired of saying it over and over. It’s rumored that to this day, there’s still a little piece of him in every can.

You first start by browning your ground beef, or in my case, the venison.

I was actually kind of impressed that this packaged venison was already kind of like a paste, something you might scrape off the highway. I noticed with my keen predator-like sense of observation that it’s just a little darker than ground beef, which means it’s somehow gotta be healthy for you.

After the meat is suitably browned (just like I browned my pants on the bus that one time), you’re supposed to pour water and milk into the skillet.

There is something indescribably gross about pouring water and milk into meat. Maybe because it’s temporarily a chunky milky meat soup, which made me feel tingly in the worst parts of my body, which is all of them.

Next, you’re instructed to pour in the shells and seasoning powder (which is the entire contents of the box), right into the milky meat soup.

After everything is mixed, you then just let it simmer for about 20 minutes, covered.

During this time, I twerked, clapping my enormous booty cheeks in the kitchen. Too bad Davida wasn’t home to admire my sick moves. If you felt a disturbance in the Earth’s rotational force recently, it was thanks to the gravity of this globular ass of mine.

Well, during my jubilant dancing, I neglected to look closely at the box, which instructed to stir the Chef Boyardee skillet meal occasionally as it was simmering.

When I lifted the lid after the timer went off, I was greeted with the horror of coagulated cheese powder clinging to its underside. That was genuinely disgusting to see, much like the side of my brother-in-law’s car after the deer vaporized itself upon it.

I was very dismayed at this cheese powder stucco on my skillet lid, but I managed to scrape most of it off, mostly, and stir it back into the pan.

I plated up the Chef Boyardeer and invited some of its family members along, but they could not bring themselves to look at the plate.

It was time to enjoy this plate of venison and Chef Boyardee.

After my first bite, I didn’t really notice the flavor of the deer meat at first. Except for the fact that there was a slightly metallic, maybe organ-like taste to it, which sort of grew as I kept eating. It had a bit of a mineral-like flavor, but it wasn’t terribly funky, and I don’t know why anyone would complain about it. I did notice how lean the meat was, however, because it was like chewing on a bunch of miniature bouncy balls. I guess half a deer’s meager diet is vegetables stolen from my mom’s garden anyway.

I was also delighted to find out that Chef Boyardee’s skillet meals overstate how long you need to cook them. This plate of pasta came out extremely overcooked. If it weren’t for the rubbery deer in it, I could have simply swallowed it all without chewing, a treasured hallmark of Boyardee’s cooking. At least Chef Boyardee is consistent in his output; that canned shit is practically already digested. But the noodles and meat were pretty under-seasoned despite the cheese stucco, which means it’ll fit perfectly into the general American palate.

Overall, I’d say this was totally fine, and people who complain about venison must be picky eaters. But now that I think about it, if Chef Boyardee actually manages to figure out how to incorporate venison into its superior canned pasta, I’m down to clown. The world’s cows could probably use a break from the meat grinder, and my family’s cars could also use a break from being one.

You know, I did buy two boxes of these Chef Boyardee skillet meals, but the other one was the cheeseburger mac. Maybe I’ll source some ground iguana for that one. Whatever you do, though, avoid the cans of new high-protein Chef Boyardee; they taste like ass and slightly like soy sauce for some reason.

In any case, hope you have a great weekend, clowns. As always, I love you all, and I’ll do my best to be in your inbox again next week.