Food is Stupid

Food is Stupid

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Taffy's avatar
Taffy
Sep 25

I, for one, demand you turn my paid subscription back on! If the grocery store can charge $5 for 20 ounces of bottled tap water, surely Dannis Ree can charge for thinking up insane ideas while recovering from a mystery malady. Take my cash!

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Squeegs's avatar
Squeegs
Sep 25

Take as much time as you need, Dannis. Your nasty nasty food harem will always be waiting for you when you get back o7

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