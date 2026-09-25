Hello, clowns!

Well, prison was fun.

Just kidding. I know many of you have been wondering just what the fuck happened, and where I, Dannis Ree, the greatest food writer in all of history, may have disappeared to. I probably should be locked away for my culinary crimes, but the truth is, I haven’t been feeling particularly well.

Something very strange started happening at the end of June, and long story short, I could barely sit up without suffering from a very strange headache. So I mostly stayed in bed. I went to all the doctors, got all the scans, and we learned exactly… nothing. At least my brain, spine, and veins all look just fine. While I feel far from normal yet, some of the symptoms have eased up a bit, and I’m now able to sit up straight, take walks, and go to the store, still with some varying levels of discomfort. (This ringing in my ears is kind of unbelievable.)

In the midst of all of this, I suspended paid subscriptions. I figured if I wasn’t able to put stuff out, you guys shouldn’t be paying. Though the funds are an important part of our lives, fair is fair.

I can’t promise too much right now. Sitting here writing this, I still feel like shit. But I also can’t imagine a life without writing things and constantly fucking around. So I’ll be posting little by little until I get into the swing of things again. Thank you guys for checking in on me and sending me kind messages, and I’ve missed you all very much. I think the best thing to do is just pick up where I left off.

Now, the subject of today’s Food is Stupid has been in my back pocket since, well, June. So a little introduction: Among all the foods in the world, I have only had one true Holy Grail. It is not caviar, truffles, nor is it the finest foie gras from the rarest immortal duck in Narnia. It is… a cheeseburger in a can. I have been in search of one of these fucking things since my Pizzle days (my former blog, for you new clowns). These mysterious cheeseburgers appear to have been made for MRE (meal, ready-to-eat) purposes, maybe for long camping trips or something.

Despite my many searches, I have never been able to find one. The people who have tried them (at this point, nearly a decade ago), say they’re kind of horrific. I am clearly the kind of person who runs towards a trainwreck, not away from one, so I still sometimes search for these things, to no avail.

During one of my recent searches for this forbidden cheeseburger, I eventually found something else.

I discovered a pie in a can, on good-old Amazon. What doesn’t Jeff Bezos have hidden up his warehouse-sized ass? It somehow made it into my online cart. And then it mysteriously made its way in a package to our front door. How could that possibly happen? The world may never know.

This goddamn thing cost me $15, however.

But when I found it, I could not believe such a convenience exists. It’s by a company called Fray Bentos, and these things are sold in the UK and Australia. How have you assholes never told me they were a thing? Are you taking a canned pie for granted in this cold, cold, world?

This pie is filled with steak and kidney. I feel like most Americans would rather eat out of a Wendy’s dumpster than knowingly consume organ meat, unfortunately. Whatever. Pump that shit directly into my veins.

What’s also amazing about these things is that you’re supposed to bake them directly in the can (with the lid off, of course, don’t go too crazy).

And during the time I felt like absolute dogshit, something sort of hilarious happened. I was about to make a feeble meal on the stove one day when I tried to turn it on. There was this crazy bang, I swore I saw light emanating from the stove, and the breaker suddenly tripped. I thought I was going to be dead meat in some kind of explosion. Turns out the stove had fried itself, and Davida and I had to subsist on air-fried and microwaved food for like a week before our landlords sent us a new one.

What is absolutely incredible is that after eight years of living here, they managed to find a brand-new version of the same exact one that died. You’d think this thing would have like, a cool new updated decal on it or something, but no. They literally traveled back in time and found us the same stove. The good thing is that our old stove was so disgusting I was considering throwing it out anyway. Imagine replacing your banged-up spouse with their less-disheveled identical twin; that’s what it feels like in our kitchen right now.

Here is what you’re greeted with when you take the lid off the Fray Bentos steak and kidney canned pie.

It’s this weird greasy-looking layer of dough (which looked kind of like the stuff that comes out of Pillsbury biscuit cans). While we couldn’t see what was underneath, Davida and I both suspected it was some form of cat food, solely based off the initial smell. You’re supposed to bake this thing at 200 degrees Celsius (392 degrees F, which is obviously a foreign temperature that we dumb Yanks don’t have) for half an hour, and so I preheated the oven to the nearest degree.

I would like you to admire the inside of this clean new stove.

It’s magnificent. I could eat a meal straight off the bottom, unlike our last one, which contained a carbonized layer of grease so dense that I could have mined diamonds out of it. As the pie baked, the scent only reinforced our growing suspicions that it might contain cat food. The cats even started sniffing around because they thought wet food time had come early today.

After 30 minutes of resisting peeking into the oven, it was finally done.

And holy shit. This pie literally came out like, well, a pie. The crust was puffed up, the apartment smelled like delectable Dinty Moore stew (which was an incredible transformation), and I couldn’t believe this culinary magic. Okay, this cheeseburger in a can can now eat my ass.

I brought the gang out from long-term witness protection to admire this overseas $15 novelty, which should have probably only cost me like $3 (plus a plane ticket).

Tariff deez nuts, do you hear me?!!!

The crust on this pie was actually pretty crackly, though it did feel a little soggy beneath the surface.

And there appeared to be a very liquidy mess inside the can.

I tried in vain to use a fork to pick up the innards, but it was so watery I had to resort to a spoon. I wonder if the Brits would get mad at me for this.

After some digging around the watery gravy, I did manage to locate a few chunks of mystery meat.

It was pretty easy to figure out which bits were kidney and which ones were steak, however. The organ meat had kind of a metallic taste to it, with a tackier texture, while the steak chunks were kind of like the ones you get in a crappy canned beef and veggie soup. But you know what? I was supremely impressed with this thing.

Was the gravy somehow savory and bland? Yes. Did it taste pretty good? Also yes. And was this pie in some serious need of some hot sauce or Maggi? Triple yes. But I told Davida to try a bit, and she proclaimed, “I would actually finish this!”

Now I’m kind of at a loss why we don’t have canned pie over here in the United States. What an untapped market! Obviously, the American version couldn’t have offal in it; people would shit their pants if they saw that on a store shelf. But, you could just put shitty chicken in it and make a chicken pot pie version, or do like, some kind of fruit one. We’re obviously going to need to stockpile canned pies for the AI winter someday, once the world has fully outsourced all of its thinking, you know?

At least Davida and I are fully prepared. You see, we have a brand new ancient stove which thankfully, can crank out the canned pies perfectly.

Oh, man. It’s been a while, but it’s still such a joy to sit here and write.

Share

Like I mentioned, paid subscriptions are off for the time being.

But the longer I’ve been out of commission, the more I’ve been wondering about how to get Food is Stupid to more people, once things get better. The internet feels like a lonely place more than ever, I just want to spread more laughter when I have the energy. Do me a favor and just boost the newsletter where you can, okay?

Anyway. As always, I love you all, and I’ll keep making the effort to post again regularly. But if you don’t hear from me right away, just know I’m trying my best. The gang have been itching to cause mayhem.