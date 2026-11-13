Food is Stupid

Food is Stupid

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Jim Behymer's avatar
Jim Behymer
2d

Hidden Valley, more like Uncanny Valley amirite

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RickG's avatar
RickG
2d

I appreciate this condiment of cognitive dissonance.

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