Hi, clowns!

So, I’ve been struggling on and off with feeling like garbage, if you couldn’t suss it out by my brief absence again. I’m in physical therapy, adjusting some meds, and trying to get through each day. There’s up days and down days, but hopefully I’m making some progress. Thank you for continuing to bear with me.

This week on Food is Stupid, I’m tackling something we normally associate with football season, which is Buffalo wings.

I’m not actually here to talk about the wings themselves, though, but rather my favorite thing to eat with them: blue cheese dressing. You see, I love blue cheese dressing so much I would fill a bathtub with it and sleep in it. (Imagine what that would do to your pipes.)

As haters make it very clear, blue cheese is not for everyone, since it smells like grundle. So what if I replaced the cheese with another one that’s just as interesting, yet somehow less scary to people? This cheese would also need its own unique personality, and it would need to play well with chicken wings in an unexpected way. There had to be another option that was just as intriguing, yet perhaps more appealing to the masses.

But what kind of cheese could I use to appease picky eaters?

Enter: brown cheese.

I would obviously need to use an unexpectedly flavorful cheese to replace the blue cheese in this new dressing. And because my mind creates childish connections where there sometimes are none, I thought this cheese should have a color in its name as well.

If you have never had brown cheese before, it is a very unusual cheese product from Norway. Some of you are probably familiar with it, because sometimes it shows up in the fancy cheese section at some grocery stores. Also known as brunost, it’s made with milk, whey, and cream which is boiled down until it caramelizes, and the milk sugars turn brown.

It has a crazy flavor, too. This Ski Queen (a popular version) tastes like a weird combination of caramel and sharp American cheese, and your brain has a hard time deciding which part to focus on when you’re eating it. Personally, it is not my favorite thing in the world, which is wild considering I have drunk warm mayo in the past. What’s interesting is that brunost is strangely a big hit in South Korea, so I appear to be a culinary traitor to the preferences of my own people.

In this experiment, I figured I’d take all my favorite elements of a blue cheese dressing and simply replace the stinky stuff with the caramelized stuff.

My usual homemade blue cheese dressing has a one-to-one ratio of mayo to buttermilk, and it’s supplemented with garlic and onion powder, along with a dash of Worcestershire.

First, I would need cheese bits that could be mixed into a liquid base.

Since Ski Queen is sold in block form (normally you’re supposed to shave it into thin slices), I thought I should grate it so it would be evenly distributed in the liquid portion of the dressing.

This concept theoretically made sense, but I forgot that brunost is actually kind of soft.

That meant that grating it into a bowl is easily one of the most arduous tasks ever known to man. Rubbing it through the small side of the manual cheese grater took me about 12 hours to finish. Is it sad that grating cheese counts as a workout for me?

I ultimately found this entire endeavor worth it, because when I finished, it looked as if I had grated a turd into my mixing bowl.

Now that the brunost looked more like All Bran cereal squiggles, it was time to turn it into dressing.

Like I mentioned, I think the best mayo-based dressings use an equal part of mayo to buttermilk. I only have this very strong opinion because that is what packets of Hidden Valley Ranch say to use on the back. And what kind of puny mortal am I to question Hidden Valley Ranch?!

Once I folded the liquid portion into the cheese, I sprinkled in about a teaspoon of garlic powder and onion powder, and cracked some black pepper on top.

I was actually impressed at the fact that the cheese shreds didn’t clump up into one hairy-looking ball inside the liquid while I was stirring it.

Then there was the matter of the Worcestershire sauce, which adds this little je ne sais quoi (using French means I’m classy) to blue cheese dressing.

All you need is a dash of it. Too much and you’ll actually taste it, and your secret ingredient will not be a secret anymore. Everyone will ask if you just made Worcestershire dressing, and you will cry yourself to sleep later. So just use a dash. Any more, and you’re a complete failure.

I transferred the brown cheese dressing into a deli container and moved it to the fridge, where all the flavors would mingle, propose to each other, get married, and eventually have children.

Normally, I let blue cheese dressing sit and chill overnight to get maximum flavor.

However, I only let this sit for a few hours, because I was feeling particularly impatient. As in, I wanted to rip the bandaid off and try it. For some reason, the idea of brown cheese dressing was doing a successful job of putting me off.

When I took it out, I was delighted (read: grossed out) to find that the dressing had taken on a much more tan color. Our horrendous overhead track lighting is screwing with the color on this photo, but I assure you, it was a noticeably different shade of brown after it sat in the fridge. Also, though I did not notice this at the time, there appears to be some fuzz on the bottom right part of this deli container, which I hope I later consumed. I’m in dire need of fiber.

Obviously, I’d need wings to eat with the brown cheese dressing, so I went to our local Michelin-starred Wingstop and grabbed a few.

For the most part I enjoy Wingstop, but I oftentimes forget how expensive that place is. I feel like one order of wings costs me an entire month’s worth of rent now. Inflation, am I right?!?!

[This is where Jerry Seinfeld would expertly insert an observational joke and get a loud round of applause, as he pauses to take it all in with a wry smile. Seinfeld is also known for his vast automobile collection.]

Here goes nothing.

I dunked a wing in, absolutely crushed it with the brown cheese dressing, and took a big bite. Confusion immediately entered my brain. At first, it tasted like any savory dressing does, with a hit of garlic and onion right up front, along with some sharp tanginess from the buttermilk. So I naturally expected a bit of blue cheese right after that, but instead what I got was this gentle caramel flavor that wasn’t too sweet, along with the inherent American cheese-like sharpness of the brunost. The problem was, the vinegar from the Buffalo sauce was pretty strong, and it eventually overtook the brown cheese dressing.

So I ate a spoonful on its own.

I really wish I knew how to describe something like this. Because it’s like deep down inside your food hole, you recognize the foundational flavor of this brown cheese dressing. It’s got all the savory aspects you know from blue cheese dressing. But then there’s a Werther’s candy note at the end rather than pungent blue cheese, and this begins to raise automatic alarm bells. The caramel’s not too strong, and the cheese isn’t sugary, but a minor sense of panic starts to set in. Then comes the realization that you don’t actually know what you’re eating.

I am going to note that brown cheese dressing isn’t actually all that bad, but that feeling of only partially recognizing something you’re eating is somewhat unsettling. Kind of like finding an AI image where you know a detail is off, but you don’t know what it is. I highly recommend you make this just to screw with people who trust and love you. A Super Bowl party would devolve into sheer chaos if you put this out.

Have I created the next new innovation in salad dressing and wing dip? Sadly, this does not appear to be the case. I have merely created yet another monster to push guests away from my dinner parties. And as a side effect, I may have ruined Buffalo wings for myself, which is great, because that way I won’t waste more money at Wingstop.

[Jerry Seinfeld stares into the camera, with an empty look upon his face as the crowd roars, and then he drives off in one of his many Porsches.]

Now I’m wondering if there’s a whole rainbow of cheese colors I haven’t discovered yet. Green cheese? Purple cheese? The possibilities could be endless!

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Okay, everyone. Time for physical therapy (which has been oddly pretty gratifying). As always, I love you all, and I’ll do my best to pop into your inboxes again as soon as I can.