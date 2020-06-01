Black. Lives. Matter.
If equality isn’t a word in your vocabulary, then you’re the goddamn problem.
Each of these deaths have been an invisible ripple through each of us, and through our inaction, the ripples have become a crashing, crushing tsunami.
The truth is, they should have all been tsunamis in the first place.
