Good day, clowns!

First of all, thank you so much for donating to Davida’s family’s GoFundMe. Every time I’ve asked for community support, you’ve all shown up, and this case has been no exception. Except for the fact that it hit closer to home (in fact, it burned down her actual childhood home). I found myself doling out free subscriptions like hotcakes and I couldn’t be happier about it. Let me know if I missed any of you and I’ll remedy that immediately. Her family’s currently working on a temporary housing situation, and after that, the slow road to rebuilding begins.

Today, we’re back, how you say, on my regular bullshit, by exploring a dish that becomes popular again around March of every year: Not the Shamrock Shake, but rather, corned beef.

Corned beef shows up in the meat department like new plants poking through a flower bed. In fact, I’m starting to see packages on display at the grocery store already (I saw some at Costco the other day), so I did some thinking about the concept of corned beef. I always think it’s funny that it has two names of food mashed together in its name, “corn” and “beef.” (The “corn” refers to the large grains of salt used to make it, sometimes called “corns.”)

That being said, Davida and I ended up conversing deeply about corned beef later, like any healthy couple does. Honestly, talking about corned beef on a regular basis is a way to demonstrate your love for one another. We mutually decided that the name “corned beef” is, indeed, entertaining.

But then, Davida rearranged the proverbial room a little. “What about beefed corn?” she asked.

Also, not that you need to know this, but we were in the shower.