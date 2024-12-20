Hello, clowns!

Today’s newsletter drop will be the last edition of Food is Stupid for this year. Your boy Dannis Ree is going to take a two-week break to catch up on some rest, probably eat an ungodly amount of McRibs, and go hang out with family. Davida, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Harvey, Mr. Bee, Pepper and I all hope you guys have the best holiday ever.

And of course, happy New Year a touch early! When midnight strikes on the 31st, I’ll be sure to raise a clown toast to all of you. Don’t worry, the champagne will be buttchugged, that way I can spray it back out on everyone around me. (Best food newsletter ever.)

This edition of the newsletter isn’t about any holiday stuff, since I took care of all that business last week. (Ugh, those jizz grapes.) I’m sure you’re getting bored of that dialed-in kind of mainstream content anyway. Instead, it has to do with a delightful dessert Davida and I had together when we were out to dinner recently: bananas Foster.

Before I continue, yes — this one’s behind the paywall today. Thank you all so much for supporting this ridiculous thing of mine, and without your subscriptions, I wouldn’t be able to go balls-out like this nearly every week. I don’t talk about this part often, because the idea of having to even have paid subscriptions makes me feel terribly guilty, but the truth is, I can’t run Food is Stupid without them.

We all work towards a thing we want, and this happens to be mine. But I can’t get there without you.

Also, I think today is the first time I’ve deliberately lit something on fire for the newsletter. Hell yes.