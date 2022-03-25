Hello, clowns!

It has been quite a long week for me. How about you?

At least something delightful happened a few days ago, and I’ll tell you, in case you don’t follow me on social media: A late night Canadian iHeartRadio show asked to interview me about the dishwasher ramen! I know. I wasn’t expecting to say those words either. I got to talk to a cool radio host named David Cooper, who runs a show called The Late Showgram. The show’s producer sent me a link to our conversation, which you can listen to here.

That is definitely my dopey-ass voice, all right.

I have only been on the radio a few times, so of course, it was an interesting experience. I’m sure you understand, but it is easy to get nervous talking to people I don’t know, especially when it’s about the newsletter. Like, how do you explain doing dumb shit like no-knead Gatorade bread to a complete stranger? I also tried my best to not talk about shoving food up my ass or anything. It was a herculean feat of willpower. Fortunately, you all understand (I think) and I will be forever grateful for that and for you.

For this week’s subscriber edition of the newsletter, I decided to write you guys a recipe for a special kind of hummus.

I know that is a completely random thing to write about, but I’ve been making my own batches of hummus in order to try and eat a little healthier, and wow, is it delicious. I feel stupid for not making some sooner. It’s also easy as shit, too, you pretty much just dump a bunch of stuff into a blender and let that shit rip.

You can use all sorts of beans for hummus, however. So I thought to myself, “Dannis Ree, what is the worst kind of canned bean you could possibly use to make hummus?”

Baked beans, of course.

And before you yell at me, I did consider jellybeans but we all know that those make a better cassoulet.