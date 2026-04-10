Greetings and salutations, clowns!

I had a pretty great birthday weekend with my family. One day we all went to dinner, and the next night, Davida and I went to Medieval Times. That’s right, Medieval Times, where we watched dudes joust and beat the choreographed shit out of each other. We also watched horseys prance and run around in circles, while everyone around us spoke in inconsistent British accents.

Also, Davida and I arrived wearing Burger King crowns, which might explain why our knight died. There is no better way to celebrate your adult-ass birthday than by going to Medieval Times, so please, someone get me in contact with them so Davida and I can turn the fine castle of Schaumburg into our primary residence.

This week, I’m doing a 180 from my intellectual deep dive (lol) into cruelty-free vegan ortolan, and diving into a decidedly less adult subject: children’s cuisine. As you all know, kids are notoriously picky eaters, so I wanted to see if I could design a meal that a child was guaranteed to love. Because knowing my friends and family, staying patient while feeding their kids seems to be a test of whether or not they’re worthy of getting into heaven.

Obviously, my loved ones deserve entry into eternal paradise, so as a culinary problem solver, I thought that perhaps I could put all a child’s favorite foods into one dish. At the very least, they could consume enough calories to survive for an additional day. Because when you think about it, isn’t that the goal? But what could this convenient all-in-one meal be?

Based off a dinner I made for the both of us a while ago, I had a pretty good idea.