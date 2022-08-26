It’s Davida again!

Dennis’ snoring kept me up all last night, so I’m punishing him by taking over this week’s paid newsletter: The Melatonin Taste Test. (Just kidding.)

After we finished the surprisingly good meal we cobbled together from the grocery section at TJ Maxx, I asked Dennis what his plans were.

He wasn’t sure, but the weird edible spoons we had used in the meal seemed to have unreached potential, so we traded increasingly lame ideas on how to use them again until I gave up and wandered off to unload the dishwasher.

Oh. Oh.

According to the brand, Incredible Eats, the whole purpose behind this edible cutlery (other than to deliver a kick of staleness to your meal) is to minimize the use of plastic without sacrificing disposability. But what if we could minimize the spoons’ environmental impact even more by washing and reusing them?

Maybe our generation’s brightest minds (me and Dennis) can save the world after all.