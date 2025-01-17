Hey, clowns!

Remember last week when I smashed a Totino’s Party Pizza on top of chicken breasts that were smeared with Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom soup? Which was a move from a very real recipe from a very real cookbook called The Phony Gourmet?!

Well, I’ve got some good news for you. Because I cooked another recipe from The Phony Gourmet for this week’s edition of Food is Stupid. If that book contained a well-intentioned recipe using a whole pizza turned upside-down as an ingredient, you just know there had to be other gems in there.

There’s other recipes in The Phony Gourmet that include repurposing entire Whoppers from Burger King. Then there’s one that calls for hiding Hungry Man frozen meals in puff pastry. But there was one appetizer recipe that Davida spotted that features an ingredient that most people wouldn’t even dream of using when entertaining a group of guests.

Unless your party features a bunch of infants, that is.