Hi, clowns!!!

So, the other week I made that gloriously inedible Altoona-style deep dish pizza, and you guys clearly enjoyed this, based off the hilarious amount of comments you left me. (I really like it when you guys chat amongst yourselves, it makes my day.)

As you may remember, I way overbought the amount of American cheese required for this cooking experiment. When I was reading through the comments later, I noticed that good old Chunk suggested:

I was concerned about the cheese surplus, Dannis. I turned to my culinary spirit-guide, Aunt Judith of the Burning Fruitcake, and made her an offering by burning apricots soaked in Popov on her altar. She has spoken, and there is only one thing to do with all that leftover cheese, Dannis. AMERICAN CHEESECAKE!

And if there’s anything else I know about you clowns, it’s that you go wild whenever I succumb to peer pressure.