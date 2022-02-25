Good morning, clowns!

I have to admit, I’ve been having a bit of a hard time concentrating with all the terrible news coming from Ukraine this week. I’m a believer that when catastrophe strikes one, it strikes all, especially when it’s by malicious, preventable, human design. I should probably keep away from social media because suddenly everyone on Twitter is some sort of international conflict expert, and it’s really infuriating. I’m trying my best not to lose my marbles.

But you know, I did have some penises defrosting in the refrigerator, and I couldn’t just let them go to waste, you know? Anyone hungry? I’m about to fix you some dick tacos.