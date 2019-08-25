You’re the first to know. Guess what?

Actually, you’d never guess this, because I’ve never done one of these before. I’m more nervous than I’d like to admit.

My long-time friend (and fellow food writer) John Carruthers and I, are hosting a pop-up this coming Saturday, August 31st, at Dovetail Brewery here in Chicago. John’s co-written two cookbooks, ManBQue: Meat. Beer. Rock and Roll, and Eat Street: The ManBQue Guide to Making Street Food at Home. Buy the books. The crew worked very hard on them.

The idea is inspired by my love for my fiancée Davida, who is from Wisconsin. Also, it’s me being kind of a dickhole. A loving dickhole.

Ever heard of the term F.I.B.? If you’re from Illinois (specifically from around Chicago) and you like to vacation in Wisconsin during the summer, this is what Wisconsinites call you behind your back. The term stands for “Fucking Illinois Bastard.” It’s because we go up north for a quick trip, act like ding-dongs the whole time we’re up there, and then go back home and pretend we weren’t a bunch of assholes. If you visit Wisconsin, please do not be an ass.

I thought it’d be funny if we replaced the main components from a Chicago-style hot dog with items specifically from Wisconsin, so you’re gonna get this: Scratch-made brats with cheddar curds, mustard, and beer, topped with Spotty Bovine mustard (beer nerds will understand this reference), beer bath onions, Secret Stadium sauce, relish tray relish, and plain old celery salt (because there’s nothing that can replace that). It’ll be served with a Milwaukee dill pickle on the side.

John came up with the custom sausage recipe, which’ll be made by the legendary butcher shop, Paulina Meat Market. Trust me, they’re delicious. Now that I think of it, John’s doing all the work. I’m just going to stand there and look really awkward. And extremely handsome. If you’re lucky I may actually, like, make some food too.

I’ll be documenting the experience, and since some of you are getting restless because I haven’t posted exclusive content yet, I’ll tell you what this has entailed once I gather my thoughts.

This is normally a piece I’d pitch a food media outlet, but to be honest, I’d rather just tell you guys about it. Plus you don’t have to wait months to read it and I won’t be censored about rambling on about side stories like the time I got fired for a vulgar email address I have.

Someday, when I understand the process a little better, you guys and I can all work on a pop-up together (especially if you’re not a food professional because I think this would be triple the fun) so we can goof around and feed the people you love.

I’m going to officially announce this stuff on social media next week, but since you’re here with me now, you’re honest-to-God the first people to know.

Come see us next Saturday! Otherwise I’m going to feel terrible about myself.

Also have this photo of a vandalized sign I saw the other day.